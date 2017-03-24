Fallon County Timely-Tips

I was in a rush to get off to work the other morning, but first I needed to decide what to do with a chuck roast I’d purchased two days before.

By Sherry Vogel

I was in a rush to get off to work the other morning, but first I needed to decide what to do with a chuck roast I’d purchased two days before. So I took my crock-pot out and placed the meat, a few potatoes, onions, carrots and some broth in the pot and hurried off to work. It was a busy day and I didn’t give another thought to the crock-pot. That night after work, when I stepped in from the chilly cold breeze I was pleasantly surprised to be greeted by the delicious aroma of the pot roast dinner. As I enjoyed the hearty warm meal I wondered, “Why don’t I use my crock pot more often?” With that thought, I offer you a wonderful crock-pot recipe to enjoy after a hard days work.

Crock Pot Swiss Steak

6-8 hours

2 tbsp. oil

2 lbs. beef round steak

½ cup flour

4 potatoes, peeled & quartered

2 onions, sliced

4 carrots, sliced

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 (14.5 oz.) can diced tomatoes

1 (8 oz.) can tomato sauce

Heat oil in skillet, then coat the steak with flour and brown in oil.

Remove the steak from the skillet and drain.

Place potatoes, carrots and onions in bottom of the crock-pot.

Place the steak on top of vegetables and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Pour tomatoes and tomato sauce over the meat.

Cover, cook on low for ten hours or high for six hours.

Stop by the market on your way home and pick-up a loaf of fresh baked bread to enjoy with your supper. Enjoy!