Cougar trivia night

By Jessica Paul

On March 3, the Junior Class and Mr. Sawers, Class Advisor, held a Trivia Night for the community, students, and teachers. Finger food, provided by Teresa Rieger, Mrs. Benner, and Mrs. Downing, was enjoyed before the activity began at six. There were several different topics with bonus point questions, and they had the option to purchase Google Mulligans. When the team could not figure out an answer, they had the ability to look it up on Google if they had purchased Google Mulligans. The Mulligan could not be used on bonus points, or the questions that moved you on to the bonus points. The trivia was split into categories as follows: Sports, Movies, Slogans, Music, Video Games, What am I, Blitz, I Love My School, the Elimination Game, and the Conundrum Round. In the Blitz round, to answer the question you had to be the first to buzz in, and then you had five seconds to answer. During the, I love my school challenge, contestants said I love my school, and then held –ool as long as they could. The elimination round was a series of yes or no questions. If you could answer “yes” to the question, then you had to sit, but if you could answer “no” you stayed standing until no one was left. The conundrum round was a word scramble. Overall, it was a great time, and the winning team walked away with a certificate to show they were the winners. Thank you juniors and Mr. Sawers for a fun filled evening!