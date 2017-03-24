Baker resident accused of Assault with a Weapon

A 25-year-old Baker man is in custody and facing accusations of assault with a weapon, a felony and two other misdemeanor violations after an incident that took place on Feb. 26, in Baker.

By Sherry Vogel

A 25-year-old Baker man is in custody and facing accusations of assault with a weapon, a felony and two other misdemeanor violations after an incident that took place on Feb. 26, in Baker.

According to court documents obtained by the Fallon County Times, Alexis Mitchell, a 23-year-old female of Baker, has accused her live-in partner and father of her child, Chace JRandy Wyrick of attempting to kill her after an afternoon of drinking, which left both individuals intoxicated.

Court documents state that after the couple returned home, on the afternoon of Feb. 26, an argument ensued at the couple’s 3rd Street SW home. The situation escalated at which time the accused became belligerent and physically aggressive. In the course of the argument, Wyrick restrained and physically assaulted the plaintiff, causing substantial bruises and scrapes. After the altercation, Wyrick brandished a black .45 pistol and allegedly stated he was going to kill himself. He then pointed the pistol at the plaintiff’s head and said he was going to kill both of them. When he pulled the trigger the gun failed to discharge. Mitchell attempted to flee the residence, at which time the accused pulled the plaintiff back into the home. Later when Wyrick went to bed, Mitchell was able to flee the residence and seek help from a friend.

Police were summoned by a 911 call from the friend’s home. Wyrick was later picked up and arrested at his family’s residence north of Baker. He had crashed his truck into a ditch near Hwy #7 and Shell Oil Road enroute to the north Baker residence.

Wyrick was booked on Count #1 Partner Family Member Assault, a misdemeanor, second offence. He also faces Count #2 Assault with a Weapon, a felony, and Count #3 Unlawful Restraint, a misdemeanor.

If convicted, the maximum penalty for felony Assault with a Weapon is imprisonment in the state prison for a term not to exceed 20 years or to be fined not more than $50,000 or both.

Wyrick remains in custody in the Fallon County jail pending court proceedings.