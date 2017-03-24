Baker Lady Warriors place 2nd at the Annual Cowtown Classic Basketball Tournament

This weekend the 7th grade Baker Lady Warriors traveled to Miles City for the Annual Cowtown Classic Basketball tournament. The girls first game was a close game against the Jordan Mustangs winning in the final seconds of the game 18-16. The girls faced The Rage from Sidney, Mont. in their second game of the day and came away with a 33-12 win. The last match up of the night would be against the Sturgis Hightop Hoopsters. The girls played very well and ended up with a 31-21 win. The girls went 3-0 in pool play which put them into the Championship game. In the Championship game the Lady Warriors faced a good Miles City Cowgirls team and ended up loosing 6-20. The Baker Lady Warriors are coached by Josh Cuppy and Karrol Williams and sponsored by Griffith Excavating.

The Baker Lady Warriors will be competing Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Baker Jam here in Baker.