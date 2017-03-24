2016 Local Drawing Contest Winners

The Baker CowBelles are proud to announce the local first, second and third place winners of the 2016 Ag In Montana Schools Design Contest in Fallon County.

Each year, the Agriculture in Montana Schools, sponsors the Show Me Montana Agriculture Design Contest to Montana’s elementary school children. Entries are judged locally and the first place winners from each grade, K through 6 are then sent to Helena to be judged with all the other winners from each county. The overall winner’s design is printed on place mats and distributed to school and restaurants around Montana.

Don Dilworth has spearheaded the Fallon County contest for the past several years and obtains a judging team who do not have any connection to the entrants to determine the winners. The Baker CowBelles then post the top three entries from each grade in a main street window and award the first place winners for their outstanding efforts during National Ag Week.

This years winners are as follows: Grade 1: Kayla Afrank, Isabelle Moberg and Mason Lecoe. Grade 2: Bryleigh Arnold, Milo Isaacs, and Grace Song. Grade 3: Madison O’Connor, Alexus Tew, Turk Rieger. Grade 4: Tristan Buerkle, Sophia Tudor and Hayden Lane. Grade 5: Tylee Rieger and Cooper O’Connor. Grade 6: Wyatt Isaacs.

Please stop by the Scissor Wizard window on Main Street and see what these kids imagined in their designs.