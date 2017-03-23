Funeral services for Lloyd McKeown, 78, of Rhame, will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 27, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Marmarth, ND with Father David Morman officiating. Burial will take place at Tuttle Cemetery.

Visitation for Lloyd will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a rosary service being held at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Lloyd passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Fallon County Medical Complex in Baker.

Lloyd Edward was born October 1, 1938 in Baker, MT, the son of Edward and Mary (Schneider) McKeown. Growing up he attended country schools near Rhame. In 1957 he graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Miles City, MT. After a short stint in the Navy in 1960 and being honorably discharged, Lloyd returned home to southwest North Dakota to farm and ranch.

Forever being the adventurer, he headed north to Alaska in the early 1970’s where he worked numerous seasonal jobs for approximately a decade. Even after he returned to the lower 48 state he often spoke fondly of his life in Alaska.

Lloyd was proud of the ‘place’ north of Rhame that he inherited from his parents. Along with his wife of 18 years, Elda ‘Tina’ Eagon, they enjoyed establishing a customized home with unique character. While Tina dabbled in her beautiful garden and tended to her much loved critters, Lloyd created numerous cedar wood heirlooms. He used cedar harvested by his own hands and those of his sons and a few good friends.

Being an avid outdoorsman and “rock hand”, Lloyd passed along his love of hunting and fishing to his children, grandchildren, and nephews. He tromped through hills, mountains, and prairies searching for collectable treasures. Little boys idolized him and big boys respected his knowledge of ‘boy’ things…..hunting, fishing, guns, shooting, and trapping. Whether it was by deliberate example or genetic predisposition Lloyd’s passion for enjoying nature will continue through subsequent generations.

Lloyd was an enthusiastic student and collector of American West history. Particularly, he had a keen interest in local Native American history. He was always in search of unique accounts of events, stories, and books. Good luck if you thought you could compete with his voracity for reading!

His work life encompassed many labor occupations. He was an able hand on the ranch, working at numerous ranches in North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana and Wyoming. Mostly, though, he operated heavy equipment. He was working in the oil patch of North Dakota up until the time of his illness last fall.

Phone chatting came easily to Lloyd and you better be up with the sun if you were going to catch his call. He was ‘out of the gate’ early because sitting still and gathering moss weren’t in his vocabulary. And be ready for a good, eye-roller joke, because he always had one!

His children, their accomplishments, and their individuality made him proud. He cherished their time together.

You can be sure the tall man with the big black hat and cowboy boots in the back row harassing the angels and causing mischief in heaven is Lloyd Edward McKeown. What would God have done without him?

Happy to have shared his life are his wife, Elda ‘Tina’, Rhame; sons, Shane McKeown, South Heart; Lonny McKeown, Dickinson; daughter, Lisa (Gerry) Baker, Lead, SD; grandsons, Jack, Jeff, and Brett; brother, Louis McKeown, Rhame; sister, Rosemary LaCroix, Bottineau; special nephew Joseph Royal-McKeown and numerous nieces and nephews.

Having preceded him in death are his sons, William ‘Bill’ McKeown and Jerald Wayne ‘JW’ McKeown and his parents Edward and Mary McKeown; one brother-in-law; one sister-in-law; and one nephew.

