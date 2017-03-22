Visitation for Rodney Griebel, 86, of Plevna, Mont. were held on March 21, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker, followed by a Celebration of Life Service.

Rodney passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Eastern Montana Veterans Home, Glendive, Mont.

Rodney Duane was born Dec. 14, 1930 in Watford City, the son of Edward and Opal (Spence) Griebel. Growing up on the family ranch outside of Watford City, Rodney attended rural country school and left home at an early age to work on various ranches throughout the western area. In 1952, Rodney enlisted with the Marine Corps, serving the US as an instructor on the rifle range. Following his honorable discharge in 1954, he returned to Watford City and worked as a ranch-hand and rodeoed. Rodney met Marjorie Darlene Askin in 1957. They were married and five children, Debi, Karen, Ed, Rhonda and Holly were born and the family was raised in the Ismay and Plevna area. Years later, Rodney was remarried to Marjorie (Wiseman) Livengood on April 1, 1984. Her children, Keneon and Angie completed Rodney’s family. He and Marge lived in Plevna while he worked for John’s Oilfield Service and later as a blade operator and truck driver for the Fallon County Transportation Department. Rodney was nominated for the ND Cowboy Hall of Fame. He was a member of ‘50 years in the Saddle’ at Watford City, N.D. and he was a 40 year member of the American Legion – Post 35 in Baker, Mont. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, breaking horses and he took pride in being an all-around handy man and doing it well. Rodney enjoyed playing cards and visiting with family and friends (where he always had many stories ready to share) and he enjoyed being around children. Rodney was a very giving man to those in need. He will be missed.

Rodney is survived by his wife Marjorie of Plevna; his children, Debi (Philip) Fleming of Worden, Mont., Karen (Richard) Gray of Ismay, Mont., Ed (Kay Lynn) Griebel of Briggsdale, Colo., Rhonda Griebel of Terry, Mont., Holly (George) Orr of Burns, Ore, Keneon Livengood of Palm Springs, Calif. and Angie (Kerrie) Simac of Lewistown, Mont.; sister, LaVerne (Ernest) Skjvelik of Dodge, N.D.; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Opal Griebel; brothers, Dan Griebel and Edward Griebel; sister, Doris Griebel; grandson, Sfg Yance Gray.

