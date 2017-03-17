Leaping Leprechauns! It is Saint Paddy’s Day once again.

By Sherry Vogel

Why not make the kids a treat that will bring out the leprechaun in them.

LUCKY CHARM CAKE

It’s magically delicious!

Ingredients:

1 box Betty Crocker – Super Moist – white cake mix

Water , oil and eggs called for on cake mix box

1/8 teaspoon green gel food color, or to desired shade of green

1 family size box (20.5 oz.) Lucky Charms cereal

2 containers Betty Crocker rich & creamy frosting vanilla

Directions:

#1. Heat oven to 350 F. Spray 2 (8 inch) round cake pans with cooking spray: line bottoms with cooking parchment paper circles.

#2. Make cake batter as directed on the box. Stir in the food color. Divide the batter between pans. Bake about 30 minutes or until tops spring back when touched in center and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on cooling rack ten minutes before turning out and cooling completely.

#3. Meanwhile, remove mini marshmallow charms from cereal box, place in bowl and set aside.

#4. Trim off the rounded cake tops. Place one of layers on cake plate; drop a few tablespoons frosting on center of cake. Spread frosting evenly over cake; top with second layer. Drop about 1/3 cup frosting onto top cake layer, and spread over top and down sides in thin layer to create a “crumb coat – it’s totally fine if you get crumbs in this frosting layer; this acts to seal in the stray crumbs before a final frosting.

#5. Refrigerate crumb-coated cake one hour. Pile remaining frosting on top of cake, and spread evenly over top and sides, making as smooth a frosted surface as possible. Decorate cake with marshmallow charms by placing then in neat rows around the cake. To decorate top of cake, start with a single marshmallow in center, and encircle it with rings of marshmallows until the cake is completely covered in marshmallows.

*Recipe www.bettycrocker.com