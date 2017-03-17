Local Leprechauns leap to St. Patrick’s race victory

By Sherry Vogel

Local leprechaun clans, with names like Dropkick Murphy, Irish You Were Beer, and Dublin Our Luck, gathered to celebrate Baker’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Leapin Leprechaun Race on a chilly March 11 afternoon.

The reading of the rules took place at Emerald City (Thee Garage Showroom) at 12:45 p.m. before eight clans (teams) a’wearin of the green.’ Each clan was instructed to race to six various stations and visit three local participating pubs – Thee Garage, Baker Club and The Tavern. First through third place finishers won grand prizes of stadium chairs, sweatshirts or t-shirts. Many other prizes were awarded for a number of fun and amusing games.

Of course, the Irish in ‘em brought out shenanigans throughout the day, when mischievous clan members stole each other’s flags, caldrons of gold and sashes.

The afternoon of fun, ended back at Emerald City – Thee Showroom where all contestants and interested local residents shared in an Irish feast of potatoes and were able to enjoy a PowerPoint presentation of the day.

This annual St. Paddy’s Day celebration is sponsored by Fallon Medical Complex (FMC) to fund medical education scholarships.