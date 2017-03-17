Kindergarten – 100 Days

On March 1st, the kindergarten celebrated their hundredth day of school. They read a poem that had 100 words, and they made a gumball machine with 100 gumballs in it. They also did 100 exercises. Oh, what fun they had on the hundredth day of school!

They were also able to use technology to advance their ages and see what they would look like when they are 100 years old. They then wrote what they would do when they turned 100. Some thought they would buy a new house, buy a cat, go to the doctor, go see their grandson, live in an apartment, go see their big dog, be a farmer, buy a pickup, retire from saving people, and go to the dentist. The Kindergarten had a fun filled 100 days of school.

Tavyn Buerkle Johnny Miller Johnny Miller Cadence Brown Liam Lane Chaes Oberlander Miles O’Connor Mason Goben Bynten Gajeske