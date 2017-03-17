Junior High Academic Olympics

By Carol Hadley

Academic Olympics 2017 was a great success again this year for the Baker teams. The Academic Olympics was divided into two areas of competition. In the morning, kids completed a written test covering the areas of Science, Math, Social Studies, English and General Knowledge. From this, the written scores were calculated and teams placed into the oral tournament bracket for the second part of competition in the afternoon.

Also, from the written test student earned individual awards for top eight. In the 8th grade division Olivia Gunderson did an amazing job and was the first place finisher receiving a medal. The 7th graders for Baker also made a strong showing with Caleb Rost receiving a medal for 2nd, then receiving ribbons were Gabe Kennel with 5th, Sayge Barkley 9th, Daylee Hanson 10th and Emilia Cuppy earning 12th.

Baker A and B entered into the afternoon oral competition in good standing. Baker B started out strong with a win against Hysham. In second round, they were defeated by Jordan. Baker B gave it a good try against Forsyth but came up short and were eliminated. Baker A defeated Plevna B in round one, then went on to defeat Plevna B. The semifinals were next and Baker A defeated Jordan earning themselves a spot in the championship. In the Championship Baker A competed very well together against Ekalaka A and came out victorious!