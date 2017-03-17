FILES OF THE TIMES

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, March 16, 2007 —

High temperature Mar. 12 was 69 degrees. . .Derek Arnell, a senior at Baker High School, was chosen for the first team All-Conference basketball team. Brandon Buerkle, also a senior at BHS, was selected to the second team. . .For the 4C All-Conference girls basketball team, junior Steph Steffes, sophomore Regan Walker and freshman Medori Gray, all from Plevna High School, were selected to the first team. Regan was also selected to the All-State Team. Plevna boys earning the honor to be on the 4C All-Conference team are sophomore Robbie Gray and junior Ry O’Connor. . .The Montana Department of Transportation is planning to pave a section of Montana Secondary Highway 323, approximately 25 miles south of Ekalaka. . .Jason Haar passed his ASE test and completed a two year work experience and is now certified in collision painting and refinishing. . .Delmar and Helen Jensen celebrate 60 years of marriage.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, March 14, 1997 —

Helen Rieger is pictured shredding coconuts in Rarotonga, the largest island of the Cook Islands group. Helen spent a month working as a volunteer veterinary assistant at an Esther Honey Foundation animal clinic. Helen left Baker Jan. 27 when the temperature was -28 and when she arrived at Rarotonga the temperature was 86 degrees. . .Phillip Randash spent a week in Helena working as a page on the Montana State Senate floor. State Senator Rick Holden sponsored Randash. . .Baker Volunteer Fire Dept. responded to a call Mar. 10. They were called to a mobile home owned by Shawn Fradenburgh. The home was considered to be a total loss. . .An 80th birthday party for Hazel Bethel will be held Mar. 29. . .High temperature Mar. 9 was 49 degrees. . .Baker Spartan boys basketball team captured third place at the divisional tournament last weekend. They will now advance to the state tournament in Bozeman. . .Reynolds Supermarket Employees of the Month is Darcy Kruger. . .The 1997 After Prom Party will be held at the Baker Country Club April 12.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 12, 1987 —

Baker firemen have been busy recently with three fire calls. One was a false alarm at the high school and the other two were calls to dumpsters that were burning due to hot ashes. Les Njos is shown putting out one of the dumpster fires. . .Thadd O’Donnell placed second in the nation at the NAIA Wrestling Tournament held in Wheeling, W. Va. Thadd is a freshman at Dickinson State College. . .Mark Hecker and Rob Stanton were recently selected for the All-Conference Basketball Team. . .Garth Knudsvig, known for his friendliness and as Washington School traffic patrolman, passed away Mar. 9. . .Baker Chamber of Commerce and KFLN Radio are planning their first annual indoor rodeo for Mar. 20-22. . .Casino Days are planned for this weekend in all participating businesses. . .Dr. John Obye, family practitioner, recently attended a Family Practice seminar in Portland. . .Rodney Helgerson, 35, passed away Mar. 8 in Denver.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. March 10, 1977 —

This Friday there will be two doctors visiting Baker who have shown an interest in practicing medicine here. They are Dr. Robert Williams and Dr. Michael Dwyer. . .Thirty-seven lawmen completed a course in hostage situations here. The course was conducted by the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. Among those completing the course were Wesley Dent and Don R. Piesik of the Baker Police Dept. and James E. Potter, Jr. of the Fallon County Sheriff’s Dept. . .County Commissioners hired a Planner to work with the City-County Planning Board. Tom Eggensperger is presently living in Bozeman and will begin his job Apr. 1. . .A large crowd attended the “Music Man” musical held Friday and Saturday nights. The musical was under the direction of Don Rankin, Joel Howard and Roy Wood. Close to 90 students were involved in the performance. Lead parts were played by Carol Gill and Mark Boutwell. . .Fair Board president Ron Shepherd announced that Donna Fargo will be the performer for the evening show Saturday of the Fair.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Mar. 16, 1967 —

Ronald Shepherd and Ervin Keirle filed for the office of mayor of the City of Baker. Herb Varner and Elroy Ness filed for council and Vera Bruggeman has filed for alderman. . .Boy Scout Troop 258 held their winter camp-out at the John Karch ranch last weekend. . .Commissioners held a meeting and they are investigating better prices for a steel building to be used as the exhibit hall. . .John Bickle and Don Crippen both placed fourth at the Montana State High School wrestling tournament held in Great Falls this past weekend. . .Winning the Fallon Creek CowBelles Beef Cook-Off were Barbara Geving, first; Jackie Leischner, second; and Arlene Averett, third.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Mar. 14, 1957 —

C&B Welding is a new concern in the Baker area. They will specialize in oil well welding but will weld all types of equipment. . .Police Chief Bob Townsend is pictured showing the interior of Baker’s new patrol car to Mayor Bill Campbell. Townsend journeyed to Kenosha, Wis., to take delivery of the new vehicle. . .Heading the slate for president for the Alpha Theta for 1957-58 is Mikell Peck of Baker. . .Baker High School FFA judging team returned from their trip to Bozeman last week with a bronze division award in meat judging where 32 teams participated. The team included Darrel and Delmar Fried and Roger Traweek. Other awards won were silver division award to Arlee Fried for individual judging.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 13, 1947 —

Gene Sherman of Miles City and the local game warden, Lloyd Owen, unloaded 19 deer at midnight Friday in the game reserve north of Baker. The deer came from the Crazy Mountains and were brought here through the State Game Commission. Last year 44 deer were brought here. . .Last Man’s Club had its annual banquet at Grainger’s Hall when covers were laid for 22. Officers elected for the coming year were Norman Rost, Commander; T. V. Crichfield, Vice Commander; and Wm. Holmes, Secretary-Treasurer. . .Sen. and Mrs. L. W. Busch and Rep. and Mrs. C. H. Duppler returned Saturday from Helena. Mrs. Duppler had been in Helena with her husband during the legislative session, and Mrs. Busch spent the last week there.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 11, 1937 —

Montana-Dakota Utilities Company is expecting within a few days a testing crew from Wyoming to make a final test on their well No. 3. This test will take about a week. The company has practically completed its exploration drilling which was undertaken in the fall of 1935 to discover, if possible, gas in the deeper horizons in the

Baker-Glendive field. . .Friday at 2 a.m. the fire alarm was given that the hill house at the carbon black plant was on fire. James Oven, Jr. sped to the fire hall, took out the chemical fire truck and worked to the best of his ability to put the fire out. He was joined by E. M. Pickett and Nolan McKean who later called 15 men to aid in fire fighting. . .Dr. Frederick H. Dickman of Forest Lake, Minn., chiropractor, will locate in Baker and expects to open his office Mar. 15. . .The Red Butte Dam is nearing completion. Already a nice lake is to be seen on the landscape. . .Rep. M. L. Schneider returned this morning from Helena and Sen. John Weinschrott and family are also reported home in Plevna.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 10, 1927 —

Board of County Commissioners at their meeting yesterday appointed Mrs. Ruth Russell, justice of the peace. This gives Mrs. Russell the distinction of being one of the few women in the state to hold such an office. . .L. Price returned Saturday from a vacation trip through the southeastern part of the United States. He enjoyed the races and other features of the Mardi Gras just before returning home. . .The Norwegian whist players of Baker have challenged the Terry players to meet them in a tournament.