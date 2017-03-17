Fairgrounds update March 17, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment The new food court offers a covered seating area that will accommodate 130 people. The sturdy steel framed building will be finished in brick trim to match the existing exhibit building. The 3,460 sq. ft. food concession stand at the Fallon County Fairgrounds is scheduled to be completed by May 1, 2017. Tooz Construction, Dickinson is in charge of construction. It has saved Fallon County money by combining the two separate stands that were demolished in September 2016. Although under the same roof, each stand will boast a top of the line commercial kitchen. They will share a common bathroom and utility closet. (Photos by Darlene Hornung) Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related Fallon County Fair Grounds