Eastern Montana CASA GAL Inc., receives recognition

Miles City – Eastern Montana CASA GAL Inc., Miles City, Montana has just been awarded certification by the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association. This certification recognizes that Eastern Montana CASA GAL Inc., is in compliance with National CASA’s high standards for quality child advocacy.

According to Tara Perry, Chief Executive Officer of the National CASA Association, “The National CASA quality assurance process is very rigorous, and reflects our commitment to ensure every child served has a powerful volunteer advocate working on their behalf and a strong program supporting their work. This certification says Eastern Montana CASA GAL Inc., has demonstrated to us the capacity to provide excellent advocacy to the abused and neglected children within their community.”

The Eastern Montana CASA GAL Inc. was started in November of 1994 serving Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Garfield, McCone, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Rosebud, Treasure, Wibaux counties. The late Honorable Judge Gary L. Day said “CASA volunteers with their independent eyes, ears, and voices, allow the Judge to make better decisions in difficult cases. Their independence and willingness to speak out when necessary is the key.” For more information about CASA or becoming a volunteer, contact Cherie LeBlanc-Dyba Executive Director 406-234-2354 or casgal@midrivers.com.

About the National CASA Association

In 1976, concerned over making decisions about abused and neglected children’s lives without sufficient information, a Seattle judge conceived the idea of using trained community volunteers to speak for the best interests of these children in court, helping to ensure that they will live in a safe and loving environment. So successful was this Seattle program, that soon judges across the country began utilizing citizen advocates. In 1990, the U.S. Congress encouraged the expansion of CASA/GAL with passage of the Victims of Child Abuse Act. Today, there are more than 950 National CASA member programs across the country, with more than 70,000 men and women serving as CASA or Guardian ad Litem volunteers.

