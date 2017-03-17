By Sherry Vogel

A highlight of early spring, every year, is the opportunity offered to area children in grades 5th-8th to participate in the Fallon County Rec Department’s two-day youth basketball tournament.

With spring in the air and enthusiasm in their hearts, it is an exciting time choosing teams for this sporting event which these students look forward to each season. This tournament will surely instill fond memories of growing up in Fallon County.

The Baker Jam Youth Basketball tournament will be held Saturday, March 25 for 5 & 6 graders and Sunday, March 26 for 7 & 8 graders. With 40 teams signed up the tourney will be playing all day, simultaneously, in the McGongial and Longfellow Gymnasiums. Action begins at 8 a.m. and spectators are welcomed to attend.

Food concessions will be open at both schools. In addition, there will be pie a la mode for $5 a serving to go toward the Herb Uecker medical fund. Girl Scouts will also be on hand to sell Girl Scout cookies.

* The Rec Dept is still looking for volunteers to help run the clocks and officials are still needed, for hire, to ref the games. If you are willing to help, please call the Rec Dept. at 406-778-3152 or e-mail them at RecDept@falloncounty.net.