Baker High School 2017 Prom

By Carole Bettenhausen

The preparations for the BHS 2017 Prom, Enchanted Atlantis, are well underway. The juniors have been diligently working and planning for this grand event, which will be held Saturday, April 1 at Longfellow Gym. Prom tickets for students go on sale Monday, March 20 at the high school office and students may sign up for photos at the same time. Tickets are $20 per couple; each individual receives 2 tickets for parents, grandparents, guardians, etc. The public may purchase tickets for the Grand March at the door; tickets are $5.00 per person—pre-school, school age, adults, and senior citizens alike. The gym will be opened to the public between 7:30 and 7:45 p.m., or as soon as class photos are taken. No one will be admitted without a ticket.

The Grand March will begin at 8 p.m., followed by the crowning of the 2017 Prom King and Queen. After the Grand March and Coronation, there will be some time for parents and family to take photos and then the Prom itself will begin at 9 p.m.