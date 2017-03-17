American Legion Spring Meeting

COLSTRIP, MT: Mr. Robin Sterrett, Commander of American Legion Post #44 in Colstrip, said today about 100 Legionnaires and members of the Auxiliary are expected to attend the Spring meeting of District No. 10 on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at the Senior Center.

Mr. Sterrett said there are about 750 Legionnaires in District No. 10. The Posts are located in Miles City, Sidney, Glendive, Circle, Terry, Baker, Forsyth, Colstrip and Ekalaka.

Registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the City Hall, located at 12 Cherry St in Colstrip. At 10:00 a.m. the Department program will begin.

A joint banquet will begin at 12:00 noon, with Department Commander Hal Rice of Geraldine as guest speaker.

The District business meeting will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Post. District Commander Clancee Collins of Miles City, will conduct the Legion meeting. The District President, Esther Helmila of Miles City, will conduct the Auxiliary meeting.