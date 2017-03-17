Fallon County 4-H members presented their best dishes at the 4-H Foods Festival held Sunday, March 5th at the Plevna Senior Center.

By Kodie Olsen,

Fallon/ Carter County Extension, 4-H Program Assistant

Fallon County 4-H members presented their best dishes at the 4-H Foods Festival held Sunday, March 5th at the Plevna Senior Center. This event began at 5 p.m. with fifteen youth presented their dishes that ranged from One Pot Cheesy Chicken Alfredo to Cream Puff Cake. The Fallon County Foods Festival was hosted this year by the Red Butte Ramblers 4-H Club.

Each participant planned a day’s menu including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks. The participants then chose one of those items to prepare for the interviewers and also decorated their tables in accordance to the theme of their dish. Participants had to be knowledgeable on the nutritional facts for their dish and be able to explain how the dish was prepared.

Participating youth included Haylee Barkley, Sayge Barkley, Breannah Crisler, Mackenzie Crisler, Harlee Graham, Grace Gunderson, Hayden Lane, Jaxyn Lyson, Kennedy Lyson, Tucker Miller, AnnaLee Noel, Cooper O’Connor, Madison O’Connor, Kane Olsen, and Anika Ploeger. All participants received a Blue Ribbon and a certificate in which the interviewers wrote comments about what they did well and areas they could improve on.

Everyone who attended this event was invited to sample the food from a buffet table after the interviews were complete. There were eight (8) interviewers at this event and they all commented on how well the youth did with the interviews and presenting their dishes. 4-H Foods Festival recipe booklets are available from your Fallon-Carter Extension Office upon request. For more information about the 4-H Foods Festival or becoming a 4-H member, please contact your Fallon/Carter County Extension Service at 406-778-7110.