Success Story – Rolling Rubber Point S

… the company that never “tires of tires.”

By Sherry Vogel

Rolling Rubber Point S knew they had durability and long tread life on the tire scene in Baker, MT, when on Feb. 26, 2017 they proudly opened a newly constructed commercial building, at 3651 Eagle Lane, off Highway #7 north of Baker, in the city’s industrial district.

The successful company, that has been a part of the Baker community for the past nine years, has been providing quality tires, auto/truck services and exceptional customer assistance to eastern Montana for 31 years.

In the beginning

The Beans, owners of a tire store in Salt Lake City, raised son J.R. to know the tire business. One summer his family took a family vacation to Montana. His father was so impressed with southeastern Montana that they decided to sell their tire store in Utah and move to Miles City. The elder Beans ran the Rolling Rubber Tire Store for 41 years before selling it to son J.R. and his wife Carol in 2008.

That same year, J.R. and Carol saw the opportunity to expand the Rolling Rubber Tire business when Baker businessman, John Geving, owner of Universal Tire Company, decided to close his doors. The Beans learned of the closing and wanted to meet the need in the Baker community for a tire center.

The new Baker branch opened under the name of Rolling Rubber Tire Factory. It was located at 908 E. Montana Ave. on the east edge of town. First manager was Kevin Egland of Baker, who helped open the fledgling business. Egland later left to pursue his own business interest. The staff consisted of four people who strived to offer exceptional tire service.

After doing business in Baker for seven and a half years, the Beans closed for a brief six months when the local economy took a downward dip. The company struggled to hire and maintain good employees. The Beans, ever committed to a high standard of service, took this time to regroup and formulate a plan to best use their resources to the betterment of the community.

Rolling Rubber was excited to welcome Kevin Egland back as manager of their Baker store and reopened in a new leased commercial location on the north end of Baker, at 3655 Red River Lane, on January 4, 2016.

This new spacious location allowed for the development of services that expanded to offering commercial, large passenger and light truck work. They continued to provide full tire service for farm equipment, tractors and passenger vehicles while still offering tire alignments, brake and strut service and oil changes.

Rolling Rubber is proud to offer 24/7 mobile roadside assistance. This assistance offers a 1-800 call center that dispatches a mobile tire truck roadside to aid commercial truckers, as well as personal vehicles. They also provide assistance to vehicles and equipment in the oil patch and into farm fields.

Investing in Baker

The Beans have come to like the city of Baker so well that they decided to invest here. They completed construction on and moved into a brand new commercial building on Eagle Road, in the northern corridor industrial district in February 2017.

J.R. stated, “We are excited to be able to offer our Baker customers reliable tires and service in our new building. We are committed to providing quality products and exceptional service to the city of Baker.” The Beans strive to have each and every customer leave their shop contented.

Joining manager Kevin Egland in the new facility is mechanic, Michael Krause, and tire techs Harley Dauterman and Bailey Wiedmer.

The new well-designed and well-equipped facility boasts 8,900 sq. ft. The shop has seven individual high and wide bays, which offer easy vehicle maneuvering and drive through access for large commercial trucks. The new building features an easy access oil change pit and a 4-post alignment hoist. The brightly painted and well lit shop provides individual workstations that are strategically located in each work area. This lends itself to safer and more ergonomic working conditions for their employees.

The customer service desk welcomes you into a comfortable climate controlled lobby which offers wi-fi, a work area for your laptop, flat screen TV and an opportunity to relax and have a cup of coffee in the spacious waiting area.

Point S buying power

Earlier this year, the Tire Factory Co-op, a Portland based buying group of 200 stores, joined forces with the Point S Company, which has a strong Canadian and European base. The alliance, now 3,600 stores strong, has greater buying power. This ensures the customer the quality they expect and low prices they want.

Joining Point S has provided the Beans better buying leverage, which means better deals for them, which in turn they are able to offer better savings to their customers. Among the high quality tires offered through the company are Hankook, Goodyear, and Yokohoma and Cooper brands.

An alliance with other Point S stores also offers the customer the opportunity to find service worldwide when traveling away from home.

Safety and comfort on the road are top priorities at every Point S where warranties, protection and service go beyond what large national tire companies can provide.

The Beans feel Baker is a friendly community and have enjoyed providing service to its residents. With the expansion of its heavy commercial truck/equipment services, Rolling Rubber Point S has enjoyed getting acquainted with local businesses and area farmers.

One stop shopping

Rolling Rubber is a one stop automotive shop. In addition to selling high quality tires and alignment services, they offer oil changes, check and repair brakes and service u-joints and shocks. They take pride in offering personal vehicle, agricultural and commercial services on the spot.

Rolling Rubber Tire Stores & the Bean Family

After purchasing the 1404 Main Street Rolling Rubber Tire Factory in Miles City from J.R.’ s parents in 2008, and in addition to opening Rolling Rubber Tire Factory in Baker that same year, the couple opened an additional Rolling Rubber Tire store in Miles City in 2010. The second Miles City tire facility is located at 2712 So. Haynes and is geared toward serving commercial trucks. In 2012, the opportunity arose to open Rolling Rubber in Glendive. In addition to keeping busy with their tire stores, the family has two daughters and is active in church, sporting activities, community events and loves a good game of golf.