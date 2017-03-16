Law Enforcement

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Chandler Blade Donald Wyrick, Baker, revocation of suspended or deferred sentence, fine and restitution of $122.80 remaining on the original owed of $462.80, $20 on the original fine suspended on conditions for six months (9/7/17), no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, public defender $250, Fallon County Court costs $97.80, attend, complete, comply and pay for the WiseChoice Life Skills Course, Driver Responsibility, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 1/9/16.

•Kenneth Ehret, Baker, fail to carry proof or exhibit/insurance in vehicle, owner or operator, 1st offense, $275 fine, jail of ten days with ten days suspended on conditions for six months (9/8/17), no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, provide the Court with proof of a valid Driver’s License by 6/1/17, ticket issued 2/13/17.

•Kenneth Ehret, Baker, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, $285 fine, jail of 180 days with 178 suspended on conditions for six months (9/8/17), two days jail to be completed by 4/1/17, loss of Driver’s License to be determined by the State of Montana, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, provide the Court with proof of a valid Driver’s License by 6/1/17, ticket issued 2/13/17.

•Mikenna Arlene Wyrick, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 93/65, bond forfeited $120, ticket issued 2/24/17.

•Jason Cameron Wade, Baker, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, $275 fine, jail of 180 days with 178 suspended on conditions for six months (9/8/17), two days jail to be completed by 4/1/17, loss of Driver’s License to be determined by the State of Montana, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence as ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 2/23/17.

•Jason Cameron Wade, Baker, operating with expired registration, failure to re-register, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 2/23/17.

•Karn Luella Nielsen, Spokane, Wash., speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 75/65, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 2/23/17.

•Bryan Paul Adams, Baker, seatbelt violation, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 2/24/17.

•Jeffery Chase Fife, Baker, seatbelt violation, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 2/23/17.

City Court

•Donald Paul Cheney, Baker, fail to show D/L to other parties involved in accident, deferred imposition of sentence, $235 with $100 suspended on conditions for six months, deferred imposition of sentence for a period of six months, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and/or surcharges as agreed/ordered, notify the Court/Counsel immediately, within 48 hours, of any change in address or telephone number during deferral period, defendant and/or attorney to motion court for withdrawal of guilty plea and dismissal of charges upon completion of deferred imposition of sentence, ticket issued 9/24/16.

•Donald Paul Cheney, Baker, fail to stop at accident scene involving another person or minor bodily injury, 1st offense, dismissed by prosecution with prejudice, ticket issued 9/24/16.