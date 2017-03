On Friday, Feb. 24, the Plevna Student Council held a game and movie night for Grades 6 – 12.

By Jessica Paul

On Friday, Feb. 24, the Plevna Student Council held a game and movie night for Grades 6 – 12. They enjoyed playing basketball, volleyball, as well as having time to watch the movie, The Man from Snowy River. They were treated to refreshments of pizza, pop and goodies. Everyone had a fun filled evening with the many activities!