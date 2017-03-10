Patchwork Quilt Guild News

The guild met on Feb. 14, 2017, at the Lutheran Church quilting room. Four members were present and worked on making “Pick-up Sticks” projects. They enjoyed a potluck at noon.

By Joan Grammond

The guild met on Feb. 14, 2017, at the Lutheran Church quilting room. Four members were present and worked on making “Pick-up Sticks” projects. They enjoyed a potluck at noon.

On March 14, 2017, the Guild will meet again at the Lutheran Church. The project will be to make scrappy Dresden Plate blocks. Jean Tronstad and Deb Barth have the Dresden rulers. Peggy Bagley Smith will bring several pieces of tan to use as a background. The finished quilt will be 60” x 80” so we will need four yards of backing. Bring some pieces if you have some and we will choose after we have the blocks made.

Show and Tell:

Jean Tronstad had a “Pick-up Sticks” runner and another wall hanging with appliqued flowers with button centers and the runner she made that day of colored strips on a floral background which she topstitched right on the backing for an original “Pick-up Sticks project.

Linda Clark shared her colorful runner of Pick-up sticks, a bright orange and yellow fractured wall hanging and a small billfold.

Peggy Smith shared the quilt top she made of 42 blocks of quilting notions sashed and bordered with white and gray.

We are very saddened by the death of our long time Charter member, Neila Curry, who was our secretary-treasurer for many years. She kept the scrapbooks and shared many project ideas over the years. Rest in peace, dear Neila.