Legal Tip of the Week

Did you know …

that that IRS has $3.5 million for Montanans who have not filed their 2013 taxes? ​The IRS announced that about 3,600 Montanans have an average refund of $727 available to them if they file their 2013 tax refund before April 18, 2017. You will lose your right to a refund for your 2013 taxes if you don’t file before April 18. If you can’t get your 2013 wage information from your employer, you can request information from the IRS to help you file. For help filing your taxes, visit: www.MontanaFreeFile.org

For more information, please visit the Taxes section of www.MontanaLawHelp.org. If you can’t find the information you want, click on the LiveHelp button. Or call the Montana Legal Services Association HelpLine at 1-800-666-6899.