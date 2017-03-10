Law Enforcement

Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

•Feb. 20, 2017 – Feb. 26, 2017 – 23 Calls for service: 1 report of theft; 3 animal complaints; 3 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 9 traffic stops; 1 partner family assault – felony; 2 vehicle unlocks; 4 agency assists; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

•Feb. 27, 2017 – March 5, 2017 – 25 Calls for service: 9 traffic stops; 1 911 hang up – unfounded; 1 driving while license suspended; 2 vehicle unlocks; 1 report of criminal mischief; 3 public assists; 2 assist of other agencies; 2 animal complaints; 3 information reports resulting in ongoing investigations; 1 domestic disturbance; ongoing preventive/proactive patrols of the business district, school and residential areas.

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Denise V. Rule, Baker, operating without liability insurance in effect, 2nd offense, fine of $385, jail of ten days with ten days suspended on conditions for 18 months (8/24/18), credit for five days served prior to sentencing, jail to run consecutive with all charges in TK-2016-93, proof of ownership transfer to include bill of sale and title transfer filed with the court within 30 days (3/24/17), no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, $595.85 to Karen Beyers for fence damage with $59.58 restitution supervisory fee, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated cost of WiseChoice Life Skills Course, Driver Responsibility, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 8/26/16.

•Denise V. Rule, Baker, careless driving, $125 with $50 suspended on conditions for 18 months (8/24/18), restitution of $595.85 to victim Karen Beyers, restitution supervisory fee of $59.85, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, $595.85 to Karen Beyers for fence damage with $59.58 restitution supervisory fee, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated cost of WiseChoice Life Skills Course, Driver Responsibility, seek and maintain employment and provide the court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 8/26/16.

•Denise V. Rule, Baker, fail to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1,000, 1st offense, $325 with $50 suspended on conditions for 18 months (8/24/18), jail of 20 days with 20 days suspended on conditions for 18 months (8/24/18), credit for five days served prior to sentencing, jail to run consecutive with all charges in TK-2016-93, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, $595.85 to Karen Beyers for fence damage with $59.58 restitution supervisory fee, attend, complete, comply and be responsible for all associated cost of WiseChoice Life Skills Course, Driver Responsibility, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 8/26/16.

•Daniel E. Schrock, Forsyth, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 94/70, bond forfeited $120, ticket issued 2/16/17.

•Nathaniel Robert Hagerty, Baker, operate a vehicle which has not been properly registered, $525 with $450 suspended, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, public defender $125, complete jail sentence as ordered, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 9/28/16.

•Nathaniel Robert Hagerty, Baker, driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked, $535 with $250 suspended, jail of 180 days with 178 suspended on conditions for six months (8/24/17), to be completed by March 15, 2017, public defender fees of $125, loss of Driver’s License to be determined by the State of Montana, vehicle was never registered to the defendant and has since been sold to another individual, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, pay back all court costs/restitution, public defender $125, complete jail sentence as ordered, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension/deferral period, ticket issued 9/28/16.

•Nathaniel Robert Hagerty, Baker, owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, 1st offense, dismissed by Court per the Defendant providing proof of valid insurance on the date and time of the citation, ticket issued 9/28/16.

•Charles B. Bowman, Rhame, N.D., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 2/20/17.

•Cody Craig, Baker, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 80/70, $20 with $20 suspended on conditions for one year (2/24/18), no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence/PharmChem Drug Patch as ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for PharmChem Drug Patch for a period of four months, Mandatory Dangerous Drug Information Course, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 7/6/16.

•Cody Craig, Baker, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, fine of $585, jail of 180 days with 150 days suspended on conditions for one year (2/24/18), jail alternative – PharmChem Drug Patch Program of four months, attend, complete, comply and follow all recommendations of the Licensed Addiction Counselor and pay for all associated costs of the mandatory Dangerous Drug Information Course, report by 3/1/17 complete by 6/30/17, no violations of any local, state or federal laws, pay fine, fees and or surcharges as agreed/ordered, complete jail sentence/PharmChem Drug Patch as ordered, attend, complete, comply and pay for PharmChem Drug Patch for a period of four months, Mandatory Dangerous Drug Information Course, seek and maintain employment and provide the Court with an employment search log or proof of paystubs for verification by the 5th of each month, shall not enter any establishment where alcohol is the chief item of sale, shall not possess or consume any alcohol or illegal drugs or medication without a prescription, notify the Court/Counsel immediately (within 48 hours) of any change of address or telephone number during suspension period, ticket issued 7/6/16.

•Hunter J. Hastig, Plevna, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 91/65, bond forfeited $120, ticket issued 2/18/17.

•Darin C. Miske, Wibaux, speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 75/65, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 2/18/17.

•Trenton Dean Blakeman, Casper, Wyo., speeding on non-interstate, exceed day limit of 70 MPH, 79/70, bond forfeited $20, ticket issued 2/23/17.

City Court

•Adam Michael Moir, Hot Springs, S.D., partner or family member assault, causing bodily injury to partner or family, dismissed by prosecution, ticket issued 10/23/16.