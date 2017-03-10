Combat Raider exercise March 14-16

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. – The Combat Raider exercise scheduled for March 14-16 will continue as planned. However, the large force exercise that was associated with this event has been canceled.

All training activity associated with Combat Raider will be contained in the Powder River 2 Military Operating Area and the Gateway West Air Traffic Control Assigned Airspace.

During this time, additional military training will still be conducted within the following Powder River Training Complex MOAs and ATCAAs:

• Powder River One

• Powder River Two

• Powder River Three

• Powder River Four

• Gateway West ATCAA

As the LFE portion of the exercise will not take place, no supersonic activity is planned.

A map of the airspace is available for reference on the Ellsworth AFB website at www.ellsworth.af.mil/Portals/146/PRTCMap.jpg.