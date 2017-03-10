Black Gold Chapter host fundraising banquet – Gallery March 10, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment Local Black Gold Chapter, of the National Mule Deer Foundation, hosted their first annual fundraising banquet in the exhibit hall at the Fallon County fairgrounds on March 4, 2017. Organizers from the local Black Gold Chapter are: (l-r) Tavis Renner, Chapter Chair; Chris Schwindt, Hunter Babeck and Jay Webb. Mule Deer Foundation’s Marshall Johnson, Eastern Montana & North Dakota Regional Director, was emcee for the evening banquet. On display at the evening banquet was the current world record mule deer, a 22 x 21 point buck, an anomaly taken by Ed Broder of Canada. The mount was on loan from Hanging W Meats, of Baker. Jake and Wendy Wagner bought the mount seven years ago. Share This Article:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Related BanquetBlack Gold ChapterFundraisingMule Deer Foundation