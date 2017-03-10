Baker City Council meets

By Sherry Vogel

The regularly scheduled first Wednesday meeting of the Baker City Council met at 7 p.m., on March 1, 2017, in the Fallon County Courtroom in Baker.

New business discussed was a proposal to increase the deposits for water and sewer utility services from $100.00 to $150.00. A public hearing will take place on April 5 to hear public comments. Then the council will have thirty days to make a decision. The increases, if passed, will not take effect till early June.

A cost estimate of $22,350 was derived for adding sidewalks on 1st Street SW and 4th Street SW, in conjunction with the bridge replacement and county culvert project. The City will be required to pay the County back at a later date.

Public Works Dept., under the lead of Luke Holestine, will be in charge of pre and post zoning compliance permits. Raney Spethman has been designated inspector.

The City has had a rash of city vehicle accidents this winter season. Two separate accidents were due to icy road conditions, while a third incident was due to a water leak on the highway #12. After the pipe repair was made, it once again began to leak. This incident caused a soft spot in the roadway. Not yet detected by the road department, a local resident drove into the dip causing auto body damage.

The City received an invitation to attend an Eastern Fire Alliance meeting scheduled for April 1. A DES presenter will lecture on response and preparedness in the event of protests against the construction of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline.

Brenda Dietz, City Clerk, was given the approval to attend the annual Municipal Clerks training May 7-11 in Billings.