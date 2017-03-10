Baker Chamber plans upcoming season of events

By Sherry Vogel

The Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture met at GETIM Here on March 2 to discuss this upcoming spring’s entertainment agenda. The enthusiastic group reviewed the upcoming schedule of events with anticipation as spring nears and community events get into full swing.

The first upcoming event on the Chamber’s calendar is the “Leapin Leprechaun Race,” sponsored by the FMC Foundation, which will take place this weekend on March 11.

Then just two short weeks later will be a full weekend of events when the Baker Rec Dept. kicks off a two day Youth Basketball Tourney, aka “Baker Jam.” The tourney runs for two full days, March 24 & 25. Later that evening of March 25 is the Country Club’s Wine Tasting Event.

The month of April starts off with the Chamber’s regular monthly meeting. The meeting will take place on Thursday, April 6, at noon, at the Red River Inn. The Chamber plans to sell Tacos-in–a- Bag at Ace Hardware’s Customer Appreciation Day on April 22.

Rounding out the month of April will be the Southeastern Montana Health Fair to be held at McGonigal Gymnasium on April 26.

The Baker Chamber of Commerce and Agricultural meets the first Thursday of each month, at noon, at varying eating establishments around town. All area businesses are welcomed and encouraged to attend. The Chamber wants to know about all your upcoming events and concerns so that “you can help them, to help you.”