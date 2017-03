On Feb. 21-27, the Plevna Elementary celebrated I Love to Read Week featuring Dr. Seuss. On Tuesday, they dressed up as Thing 1 and Thing 2. Wednesday they dressed up for Wacky Wednesday – dress crazy. Thursday found our halls full of the students’ favorite Dr. Seuss characters. Friday was celebrated with dress up in your favorite college shirt. Monday was favorite hat day! The students had many hours of reading fun with the Dr. Seuss Reading is Fun Week!

