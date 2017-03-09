Nowak earns degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY – John Nowak of Baker has received his Master of Education in Learning and Technology from Western Governors University (WGU). The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on Feb. 11 and celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

At the commencement, the online, nonprofit university recognized 6,982 undergraduates and 4,476 graduates who have completed their degrees in business, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare, including nursing. Will Weatherford, Managing Partner of Weatherford Partners and Former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives, delivered the commencement address, and joined President Scott D. Pulsipher in honoring the more than 1,000 new alumni participating in the ceremony. Students who were not able to attend the ceremony in person were able to watch the event via live video stream on WGU’s website.