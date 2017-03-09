Mary Nell Hatchings, 94

Mary Nell Hutchings, 94, passed from this life Feb. 27, 2017 in Tahlequah, Okla. Mary Nell was born to Mark and Millie (McMillan) St. Clair on Aug. 28, 1922, in Hico, Texas.

She was the daughter of a farm family and learned early how to cook on a wood stove in the days before electricity. Her parents made sure all four of their children had the opportunity to finish high school.

Her first job was working as a cook and housekeeper for a motel and during WWII she lived in Ft. Worth, Texas, making khaki pants for the Army and later worked as a “Rosie Riveter” on B-24 bombers and C-47 cargo planes.

She met Louis Ray Hutchings and married in Olney, Texas on July 24, 1947. To this union was born three children; Earl Ray, Dennis Lee and David Glen. The family lived in Olney, Texas for five years before moving to Elk City, Okla. later to Glendive, Mont. and finally to Baker, Mont. where they made their home for 30 years.

Mary Nell was an avid sports fan and attended all the games in which her sons played. She enjoyed sewing quilts and clothing for grandchildren. She often reminisced about the time working with friends for the Baker School system cooking lunches for the student in line. She also loved to travel and attending family gatherings.

In addition to her parents, Mary Nell was preceded in death by her husband; son, David and two brothers, Quaid and Upton St. Clair. Left to carry on are sons, Earl Ray and wife Rhonda Hutchings of Tahlequah, Okla.; Dennis and wife Kathy Hutchings of Miles City, Mont., brother Glen and wife Dorothy of Cochise, Ariz..; grandchildren, Mary Blevins and husband, Randy of Cashmere, Wash., Brandy Hutchings of Stillwater, Okla., Jennifer Reed and husband Mike of Miles City, Mont., Jesse Hutchings of Tahlequah, Okla., Will Hutchings of Bismark, N.D. and Robert and wife Ashley Hutchings of Miles City, Mont.; great grandchildren, Dawson Reed, Tate Reed, Dakota Blevins, Sage Stretch, Peyton Davis Hutchings, Nolan Hutchings and Tyleigh Hutchings.

Private family services will be held at a later date in Texas.

Condolences may be made to the family at tahlequahfuneral.com or Earl Hutchings, 918 Francis St., Tahlequah, Okla. 74464 or Dennis Hutchings 2504 Pleasant St., Miles City, Mont. 59301.