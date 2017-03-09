Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, March 9, 2007 —

Officer Jason Dulin started his job as a Baker police officer Mar. 5. A native of Kansas City, Mo., Dulin is married to Baker native Lisa Njos, daughter of Bernice and Les Njos. . .The Spirit of Women program is bringing a Women’s Enrichment Retreat to Baker, Mar. 17. . .Danni Butori opened the DaBu Nail Salon Feb. 19. The salon is located in the same building as Shear Heaven Beauty Salon. . .Four generations photo of Patty Shepherd Purath, Jodi Purath Knott, Ralph “Buck” and Virginia Shepherd. . .The new front door on the east side of Stevenson Funeral Home is now open. The remodeling project on the funeral home is nearing completion. . .Leland Gundlach will celebrate his 80th birthday with an open house at the American Lutheran Church Mar. 18. . .The Plevna Cougar Pep Band was selected as the Best Band at the 4C Girls District Basketball Tournament in Glendive Feb. 8-10. . .Fallon County Spelling Bee was won by Dakotah Rusley, a Baker sixth grader. He is the son of Phillip and Lori Rusley.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, March 7, 1997 —

Rodeo fans and competitors from four states and a few foreign countries are gearing up for the tenth annual Baker Bronco Days Mar. 14-16. . .Baker residents are privileged to have two Catholic Sisters from India living in the community and working at St. John’s Catholic Church. Sister Tessie and Sister Rose arrived in Baker Dec. 15, one day prior to the first white-out blizzard of the winter. . .Plevna Cougars took second place in their district tournament. They will now advance to the divisional tourney in Billings. . .Baker Spartans take third place in their district tournament and will go to the divisional tournament Mar. 6-8 in Livingston. . .Alice Knipfer will celebrate her 91st birthday Mar. 8. . .Fill Your Freezer Sale at Reynolds – frozen ground beef $1.29/lb.; 1/2 beef $1.46/lb. . .At the school board meeting held Mar. 3, a resolution to accept District 50 (Fertile Prairie) into District 12 was approved. This signals the end of country schools in Fallon County.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 5, 1987 —

Temperatures have been in the 50s and are predicted to get into the 70s. . .Eight hundred musicians are expected to merge on the city of Baker to participate in the 13th annual Eastern Montana Elementary Junior High Music Festival. Eleven schools will be participating. . .Jim Osbourne has been hired by the Fallon and Carter Counties as the new chemical dependency counselor. . .Erna Geving will celebrate her 80th birthday Mar. 13. . .A lawsuit filed against the State of Montana in an attempt to “equalize” the state’s share of school funding is scheduled to go to trial in May. A report indicates radical differences between “poor” schools and “rich” schools with Baker being considered a “rich” school. The question of educational funding will be decided by the Montana courts. . .Dental office staff members Nora Stevens, Ann Kendall, Lois Deleplancque and Drs. Gary and Coleen Lucachick attended a special seminar put on by the Montana Dental Assoc. in Billings Feb. 26. . .Pam Beach and Pat Madler were elected to the board of directors of Tender Learning Care, Inc. at their annual meeting held in February. . .Janette Cameron, age 84, passed away Feb. 26.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. March 3, 1977 —

Pictured are the Baker CowBelles Beef Cook-Off winners. Winning first place was Connie Bruha, second Nellie Bondell, third was split (as well as the ribbon) between Joene Olind and Dennis Wagner. . .Mr. Elmer Williams returned recently from a 19 day tour of Australia and New Zealand, sponsored by Successful Farming magazine. . .Senior Citizens held another card party Feb. 19. Winners for the men were Cole Mattie, high; Don Stanhope, second; and Mrs. Schultz, playing for men, low. Women’s winners were Mrs. John Weinschrott, high; Mrs. Doris Flor, second; and Mrs. Art Kuehn, low. . .Sixty-eight years of wedding bliss. What an accomplishment! That’s the reaction of most people who heard that Mr. and Mrs. George Griffith celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary Feb. 14.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Mar. 9, 1967 —

Two Baker Spartan wrestlers will be journeying to the state wrestling tournament along with their coach Steve Prokop. They are Don Crippen and John Bickle. . .The General Adjustment Bureau settles Longfellow School fire loss claims at $35,000 on the building itself and $20,000 on equipment. Damage on the vo-ag building resulting in the fire was settled for $1,941.60. . .”Flying Saucers” have been sighted again in this area. Many people have seen unidentified flying objects in the Ekalaka, Lame Jones and Willard areas. The report is they seem to hover about a mile from the ground, fly up and down, or in any direction. They are lit up with red and green lights and are apt to be seen in the early night.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 7, 1957 —

Leaving Wednesday morning to enlist for voluntary induction were Robert Wellenstein, Clarence Fried, Leonard Ehret, all of Plevna; and James Larson of Ekalaka. . .Realization of a dream come true came to Mr. and Mrs. Eldon Mengel this week with the announcement of the grand opening of the T & M Electric Shop on Main Street, Baker. . .Girls have been chosen to attend Girls State. They are: for Plevna – Thelma Heimbuch, delegate and Carol Quincer, alternate; for Baker – Joan Birtic, delegate and Vivian Roy, alternate. . .Mrs. Norman Stenerson has been selected to serve as the 1957 Easter Seal campaign chairman for Fallon County. . .Eighteen Merrian wild turkeys from the Wyoming Fish and Game Department were planted in the Long Pines area in Jan. 1955 and to date have increased to approximately 200 birds. . .Donald Green of Ismay suffered injuries as his car left the right of the road, hit a cement culvert and snapped off a MDU utility pole two miles west of Baker.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 6, 1947 —

Wednesday morning four carloads of Baker Spartans, coach and drivers left for Scobey to attend the divisional tournament. Those accompanying the team were Coach Eggen, Dr. R. T. Joyce, Vic North and L. R. Moline. . .The rat control program will start in Baker Tuesday morning in cooperation with the city council and Extension service. . .Everyone says it’s been a long winter as a lot of 24 below was recorded for the week.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 4, 1937 —

The appointment of Theo B. Bergstrom as the new warden of the state penitentiary at Deer Lodge was unanimously confirmed by the Senate last Tuesday and Mr. Bergstrom will take over his new office Mar. 6. . .Acting Postmaster General W. W. Howes announced today the appointment of Karl O. Lentz as acting Postmaster of Baker to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Ted Bergstrom. . .Miss DuElla Rediske arrived in Plevna Saturday morning from Great Falls where she had been enrolled in commercial college. Miss Rediske began work Monday morning in the office of County Supt. W. L. Riddle. . .Fair weather prevails and the snow is melting rapidly and running off the gutters and road ditches. The low for the week was 18 below and the high 50 above.

90 YEARS AGO

Thursday, March 3, 1927 —

Bert Smith, living 22 miles south of Baker, lost his farm home and furnishings Saturday morning. Fire was presumably caused by an overheated stove just as Mr. and Mrs. Smith were leaving for town. . .Work from clearing away the debris from the burned down Keirle garage is progressing slowly, but as soon as that is cleared up, work will go on rapidly toward construction of temporary headquarters. . .March came in like a lion. County roads are blocked in places by hard driven snow while the town streets are literally sheets of ice. . .Baker’s dozen dogs were entered in the dog derby and took their places last Saturday afternoon on Baker Lake where a large area had been cleared for action. Listed as winners in the senior half mile were Bud Price, first; Byron Young, second. In the senior dash, Eddie Flasted was first and Byron Young second. Junior half mile, Bryant Russell, first; Erwin Crawford, second; and Leonard Bisbee, third. Junior dash, Leonard Bisbee, first; Woodrow Epp, second; and Bryant Russell, third. Grand prize went to Bryant Russell and ski prize to Clinton Olson.