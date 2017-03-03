“Oh we long for the leeks and the garlics”
They whined till God sent the quail.
Little did they know they had angered the Lord
And in discontent they had failed.
Oh we’re like that as a human race
We are never quite satisfied.
Never mind we have enough and more
We want something else we decide.
We complain of our lack of strength
Though we can still walk a bit.
Are we thankful for our measure of health
And making the most of it.
Or do we look back a period of years
And recall the joy of motion.
Action which mostly escapes us now
Just because we take a notion.
Not to long for the leeks and the garlics
Lest He send leanness to our souls.
Lets be grateful for our measure of strength
God knows what makes up the whole.
He knows this part is temporary
He knew when the timbers crossed
He knew that Eternity mattered more
When for me He was nailed to the cross.
By Prairie Singer
Feb. 2016