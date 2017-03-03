The January and February meetings of the Red Butte Ramblers 4-H club were held at the Plevna Senior Center on Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. The president Haylee Barkley conducted these meetings.

By Sayge Barkley

The January and February meetings of the Red Butte Ramblers 4-H club were held at the Plevna Senior Center on Jan. 8 and Feb. 12. The president Haylee Barkley conducted these meetings.

Among the old business was the Beef Fitting Clinic and Market Quality Assurance, pottery painting workshop, Fruit Sales, and Greytak calendar reports. Among the new business was the issue that project leaders were needed and to contact the extension office if interested. The concessions at the Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels and food festival planning were also discussed. The next meeting will be on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. and we will be hosting Foods Festival at 5 p.m. after the meeting. Our judges and participants are invited to a potluck afterward.