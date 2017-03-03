Mule Deer Foundation to host public banquet

By Sherry Vogel

Mule Deer Foundation forms local chapter

The newly formed local chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation will host a banquet for the public on Saturday evening, March 4, at the Fallon County Fairgrounds in Baker. The event, which is their annual fundraiser, will begin at 5 p.m. when the doors open for a no host social hour. At this time raffles, kid’s games and a silent auction will begin. Then a delicious prime rib dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed by a lively benefit auction. This “come as you are” fundraiser is $30 a person. Children 10 yrs. and under $15, three and under free.

This evening of family fun offers Fallon County residents the opportunity to partake in a delicious prime rib dinner, win spectacular prizes while enjoying a night of community fellowship. Among the prizes are three glorious trips. Three lucky winners will win a trip to Cancun, Las Vegas, or Hawaii via raffle or auction opportunities available at the banquet.

The lively auction boasts an astonishing grand prize.

Marshall Johnson, Eastern MT & NO DAK Regional Director, who will be in attendance, explained, “We have a “lively” benefit auction that will feature a ten day African hunt for four.” The live auction also offers art and other unique MDF merchandise.

Many other prizes are in the offering all during the night as well. Chief among them is a custom Browning White Gold Medallion Caliber 300 win gun.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Mule Deer Foundation conservation projects.

Saving Deer One Acre At A Time

The Mule Deer Foundation, one of the leading wildlife conservation groups in North America, promotes the preservation of Mule Deer, Black Tail Deer and their habitats.

The group is made of conservationists that promote the health of deer to sustain the sport of hunting.

Director Marshall stated, “MDF wants to ensure sustainable and huntable herds and we do this through funding projects to improve habitat.”

Local projects that the foundation has helped fund so far in this area: is the reforestation project in the Custer National Forest, Ekalaka. This area was hard hit, in 2012, due to wild fires. The group helped fund the planting of Juniper and Pine trees. This helped meet the needs for shelter for the deer as well as other wildlife. This project also addressed the soil run off issues the forest was facing.

In the Knowlton area, the group helped fund and supply labor for reduction of the Juniper and Conifer vegetation. The overgrowth was killing the natural grazing vegetation of the mule deer population. The overgrowth also was stealing so much of the moisture that it was killing off all other healthy habitat.

In the Glendive area, the foundation worked hand in hand with local Fish and Game wardens to install wireless cameras that helped to curb issues in problematic areas.

Tavis Renner, local chapter director, welcomes anyone from the local area that would be interested in joining. He stated, “We are here for blue collar, everyday hunters. Either by increasing available land to hunt or by building a healthier deer herd.”

The Mule Deer Foundation, which is a national 5013C organization, was originally established in 1988. It now has 150 chapters nationwide. Fourteen chapters are located in Montana. In June of 2016 Baker established a chapter. Other cities in our region that maintain chapters are Glendive, Miles City, Sidney, Billings and Red Lodge.

The newly formed local chapter has been named the Black Gold Chapter. It currently has a membership of 15 Fallon County residents and cordially invites anyone interested in the conservation of wildlife to join.

To learn more about the Mule Deer Foundation, feel free to contact Baker resident, Tavis Renner at 406-939-5362 or Regional Director, Marshall Johnson at 406-850-8785, or visit them online at www.muledeer.org.