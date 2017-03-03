Morris-Chapman

Randy and Donna Morris of Baker, along with Ray Kidd and Gary Yvonne Chapman, of Ironton, Ohio, are proud to announce the engagement of their children Kamiree and Jonathon.

Kamiree is a 2011 graduate of Baker High School, and a 2015 graduate of Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyo. She currently commutes to Glendive to pursue her career as a dental hygienist at Sandcreek Family Dentistry.

Jonathon is a 2010 graduate of Richland Northeast High School in Columbia, S.C. He moved to Baker in 2014 to pursue a career in the oil industry and is employed as an operator at 4J Well Service in Baker.

The couple plans to tie the knot this summer in Rapid City, S.D.