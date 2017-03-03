Law Enforcement

Weekly Police Blotter

Baker Police Department

Anyone with any information on any area crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 406-778-2222. Calls are never recorded and rewards are offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of responsible parties.

From the Bench

Justice Court

•Shawn M. Butler, Miles City, speeding on non-interstate, exceed night limit of 65 MPH, 80/65, bond forfeited $70, ticket issued 2/15/17.

•Lexyn Jannae Walker, Plevna, basic rule, reasonable and prudent, 1st offense, bond forfeited $85, ticket issued 1/15/17,