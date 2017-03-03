Growth of Big Sky Mini Barns leads to expansion

Big Sky Mini Barns in Baker doesn’t just construct sheds any longer. Over this past year, owner Thad DeBuhr has launched a new division to his company.

By Sherry Vogel

Big Sky Mini Barns in Baker doesn’t just construct sheds any longer. Over this past year, owner Thad DeBuhr has launched a new division to his company. He is now offering residential building and remodeling work under the license of Big Sky Building and Remodeling.

DeBuhr, who moved to Baker in 2012, has been a jack of many trades, but always possessing a love for building projects out of wood made a decision in 2013 to establish Big Sky Mini Barns, a shed building business.

Big Sky Mini Barns has continued to grow. The company began constructing simple utility sheds then evolved into making custom-made back-yard hideaways. The hideaways have a variety of themes. The more popular themes are the man cave, she-sheds and kiddy cottages.

The company that DeBuhr was solely running on his own has expanded to several full time employees. Meanwhile, he secured his license as a general contractor and is fully insured in Montana as well as North Dakota.

As a result of this growth DeBuhr has branched out to building large residential projects. He and his crew are proficient at building decks, pergolas, and breezeways. In addition, he is constructing garages, full size barns and shops.

His crew is also skilled at home remodeling projects. They install windows, replace siding and replace roofing.

For all your residential needs contact Thad at Big Sky Building and Remodeling at 406-851-1941, or on line at www.BigSkyBuildingandRemodeling.com.