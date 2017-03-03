Files of the Times

10 YEARS AGO

Friday, March 2, 2007 —

SMART is looking for investors so two four-plex and one eight-plex housing units can be built. . .Marnee Overton and Courtney Barkley were named to the 3B All-Conference basketball team. Anita Hayden and Mary Jo Trainer were named to the second team. Marnee is also an All-State player. The Lady Spartans played Colstrip in a challenge game Monday night for a chance to go to the state tournament. Colstrip defeated them 54-43. . .Henry Bohle will celebrate his 90th birthday Mar. 10 at the Plevna Fire Hall. . .Pink Ladies are preparing a new room at Fallon Medical Complex for the Pink Touch Gift Shop. . .Baker Spartan boys basketball team will be at the divisional tournament Mar. 1-3 in Colstrip.

20 YEARS AGO

Friday, Feb. 28, 1997 —

World Day of Prayer service will be held at the Baker Community Church Mar. 7. . .Jim Schaefer, manager of Equity Co-Op Association, won two awards in the “AgriVisions” 1996 Harvest States Contest. He garnered first place in the newsletter writing and photography categories. . .There will be a farewell party for Henry and Dee Logar Mar. 9 at the Mill Iron Hall. . .Josh Breitbach, son of Tony and Rita Brietbach of Baker, has been selected to play in the Montana-North Dakota All Star football game to be held June 21 in Dickinson. . .Reynolds Supermarket offers their customers another new service: In-store ATM machine. . .Nancy Ayers of Mildred competes in the barrel racing event for the Dawson Community College women’s rodeo team. . .Action for Eastern Montana, a non-profit community action agency, has seen over 30 years of service in eastern Montana. . .The USDA Rural Development Office in Baker is closing Feb. 28. Community Development Technician Janice Moser will lose her job after seven years due to downsizing. . .Winners of the two bows raffled off by the 4-H shooting sports raffle were Lee Moore of Baker and Jim Volege of Glendive. Eli Johnson sold the most tickets.

30 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 26, 1987 —

Dr. Kent Horauf and Dr. Ellen Willoughby were in Baker last Tuesday to begin their first day of serving our community. The two doctors from Hettinger’s United Clinics will continue to come to Baker Tuesdays. . .Randash Motors has rented the L. Price building for an indoor car sale. . .Chamber of Commerce is presenting Casino Days as their newest promotion venture from March 9-14. . .Mary Ann Gamrath, Claudia Fredricks and Anna Straub were chosen by their respective sororities as Valentine Sweethearts. . .Friday at the Eastern B Divisional Tournament held in Glendive, the Poplar Indians held their annual ceremonies for the giving away of Indian blankets. Three Baker hoopsters received the Indian Star quilts – Mark Hecker, Chuck Mahon and Tim Hornung. . .Jill Jensen of Baker is a member of the Concordia College Choir which will tour the southwestern United States. Jill is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delmar Jensen. . .School District #12 will hold their trustee and permissive mill levy election Apr. 7. Positions are open for two trustees to serve three years. Incumbents Dale Schweigert and Henry Logar have filed as well as Carolyn Krieger.

40 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 24, 1977 —

Many people were on hand yesterday at the Fallon Memorial Hospital Open House. Viewers got a first hand inspection of the pediatric unit, surgery room, nursing home and all rooms in the building. Winners of door prizes were Arlene Beach $150, Suzanne Johnson $100 and Bernice Njos $50. . .Fallon Post 35 of the American Legion, commanded by Ed Bremer, hosted the District 10 annual American Legion High School Oratorical Contest Feb. 20. Judges for the contest were Janice Dees, George Gunderson, Duane Rindy, Don Rankin and Kenneth Wash. Post winners of the American Legion contests at Baker and Miles City tied for district honors. The Miles City Custer Post contestant Bill Bickle won the district contest and will advance to the zone contest. Jerry Bradley of Plevna, Fallon Post 35 winner, won runner-up in the contest. . .Pictured with his two year old, 140 pound tom cougar is Rich Bruffey of Baker. Jan. 16 Rich treed the cougar east of Missoula after four days of tracking. . .Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest was held Feb. 13. Starla Householder, age 12 of Baker, and Joyce Ferrel, age 14 of Baker, took first in their brackets. Scott Townsend, age 14, also took home a first place trophy for Baker.

50 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Mar. 2, 1967 —

A 4 lb. 10 oz. baby boy, Shaun Louis, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Louis Bergquist. Shaun is the first New Years baby born at Fallon Memorial Hospital. . .Lloyd Smith, local restaurant manager of the Truck Stop Cafe, was taken to the hospital Monday from an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. . .Delegates for Girls State in Helena representing Fallon County will be Karen Krokker and Juline Newell of Baker and Kathy Buerkle of Plevna. Alternates chosen were Paulette Taylor and Judeanne LaCross of Baker and Arlis Allerdings of Plevna. . .Participating in the Divisional Wrestling Tournament for Baker will be Tom Hoff, Boyd Plummer, Craig Randall, Dave Crawford, Jerry Johnson, Randy Hanson, Bob Curry, Steve Jordan, Jerry Kellner, John Bickle, Don Crippen and Nick O’Connor. They are coached by Steve Prokop.

60 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 28, 1957 —

Pilot Captain Raymond J. Wagner, son of Mrs. Teresa Wagner of Baker, was awarded the wings of an Aircraft Observer in graduation exercises at James Connally Air Force Base. . .The 1956 TB Christmas Seal sale closes March 8. A total of $964.35 from 577 contributors and pencil sales in the schools has been received to date. . .Final date for signing agreements to participate in this year’s wheat acreage reserve program is still Mar. 8.

70 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 27, 1947 —

Baker Spartans defeated the Broadus hoopsters Monday night in Miles City, 35-32, to give coach Ray Eggens’s lads second place in the tournament and the right to attend the divisional Class B tournament at Scobey along with the champion Wibaux Longhorns. Baker lost the championship game by two points in the Friday game with Wibaux. . .Old Man Winter is back today with a low of 20 below zero reported for the week. . .Frank Conklin of Lohrville, Iowa, arrived last week to replace R. E. McQuin as manager of the Fullerton Lumber Yard. Mr. and Mrs. McQuin were honored at many farewell affairs for their work in the community before leaving for Kansas where they expect to make their new home.

80 YEARS AGO

Thursday, Feb. 25, 1937 —

The last of the week brought to a conclusion a transaction whereby the Bank of Baker has taken over and assumed deposit liabilities of the First National of Ismay and purchased from the institution a sufficient amount of select assets and cash to balance such liabilities. David Bickle, for many years president of the Ismay Bank, has also been president of the Bank of Baker since its organization in 1924. Another Ismay resident who has been interested in both banks since their organization is Mrs. Bertha Fulton. . .The Cabbot interest of Boston, Mass., owners of the local Carbon Black plant have a crew of engineers at work here to dismantle the plant to ship to Stennett, Texas. It is estimated that from 35 to 50 men will have employment for the next three weeks. . .Ted Bergstrom has been nominated as prison warden to succeed Austin Middleton. Bergstrom is postmaster at Baker, has been a rancher in Fallon County for the last 20 years, and has been a member of the state senate for two terms. . .Ollie community appreciates opening of the road to Baker after having been snow bound most of the time since New Year’s. . .The weather is down below zero again with moderate winds which succeed in blocking the roads.