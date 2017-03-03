FFA Spring Districts Career Development Events

Last week the Plevna FFA members participated in the Spring District Career Development Events that included Flora Culture, Jr. Creed Speaking, Agronomy, Farm Business Management, Conduct of Meetings, and Mechanics. This year, districts were hosted by the Miles City FFA Chapter and attended by other eastern district schools including Baker, Ekalaka, Broadus, Rosebud, and Forsyth. The results of our teams and individuals are as follows:

Conduct of Meeting Team – 1st place (Jr. Parliamentary Procedure) with President: Dacy Buerkle; VP: Jenna Paul; Secretary: Chloe Tudor; Reporter: Jesse Isaacs; Treasurer: Ashley Sander; Sentinel: Trinity Rieger; and Student Advisor: Hadyn Mellon.

Agronomy Team – 1st place with individuals placing: Ashley Sander – 2nd; Trinity Rieger – 3rd; Jesse Isaacs – 4th; and Dacy Buerkle – 9th. In this event, team members competed in identification of seeds, plants, machinery, plant disorders, insects, crop and hay selection.

Farm Business Management Team – 4th with individuals placing: Jessica Paul – 7th; Chloe Tudor – 11th; Jenna Paul – 13th; and Dacy Buerkle – 16th.

Floriculture Team – 3rd with individuals placing: Lexi Wills – 5th; Cheyenne Farris – 7th; Sophia Dulin – 10th; Chloe Tudor – 13th. In this event, team members arranged a bud vase and identified flora plants and tools.

Mechanics Team – 5th with individuals placing: Jesse Isaacs – 17th; Seth Carroll – 19th; Hadyn Mellon – 21st; and Cooper Peterson – 22nd. In this event, team members competed in the following areas: construction, welding, manure, management, electrical and combine part identification.

Jr. Creed Speaking: Jesse Isaacs – 2nd place.

Good Job Plevna FFA members. You did a great job of representing your school.