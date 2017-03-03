FCCLA Valentines Surprise

On February 14, the Plevna FCCLA Chapter and Mrs. Benner, Advisor, handed roses out to Senior Citizens of the community.

By Jessica Paul

On February 14, the Plevna FCCLA Chapter and Mrs. Benner, Advisor, handed roses out to Senior Citizens of the community. The FCLA Chapter thought it would be a great way to give something back to a community that has helped them become who they are today. The members thanked them for supporting our community and helping the chapter thrive in such a small school. They delivered roses to families in the town of Plevna as well as some south and north of Plevna, plus to a few that now live in the Villa in Baker. The members that helped deliver roses had such a great time and loved visiting with the ladies.