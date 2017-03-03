Bulls, Broncs and Barrels attracts thrill seekers

An indoor rodeo is a welcome reprieve from the cold, blustery winter for many rodeo fans. This year’s Bulls, Broncs and Barrels offered just such a break as temperatures dropped into the twenties with intermittent snow flurries.

By Sherry Vogel

This annual event, held on Feb 25, in the Fallon County Fairgrounds indoor arena, welcomed approximately 575 thrill seekers as the barrel racing got underway at ten in the morning. 38 barrel racers, 33 in adult division and five in the youth division, did their best to round the barrels in record breaking time in hopes of capturing the purse. In the top three adult division places were: Jessica Routier-14.24, Ashley Day-14.43 and Mattie Mastel-14.48.

Again this year, Bailey Pro Rodeo, from Baldwin, N.D., provided the robust and indomitable bucking stock. Twenty-two determined riders competed in the bronc riding. Local cowboys taking a jaunt were Will Bagley, Travis Koenig and Jessie Olind. Although each gave a good show, none placed. Successful finishers in the Long Go and their times are: Logan Neilson- 80, Jake Costello-78, Trevor Clark-76, Tate Clark-74, Dalton Rixon-73 and Tanner Butner-72. The Short Go had no qualified rides.

Area judge Pete Rising, Wibaux Mont., scored the rides, while Jeff Marn, Belt, Mont., announcer, kept the action moving. “Danger Dave” Whitmoyer, Helena, Mont., clowned and worked his hilarious magic providing much laughter throughout the evening.

The bull-riding event saw 35 brave cowboys spin into action, as fiery bulls did their very best to fling the hard-riding vermin from their backs. Morgan Rising, Wibaux, Mont. valiantly represented the local area in this challenging endeavor.

Bullfighters Sylvan LaCross, home grown matador, and Shaw LaPlant, of Broadus, went into action to ensure each young rider a safe landing. In the course of the competion when LaPlant sustained an injury, spectator and experienced rodeo clown, Ty Whisenant gallantly stepped in to take his place.

Chase Daughtery dominated the bull-riding event with a score of 83.

A successful Calcutta took place during the afternoon at Thee Garage Showroom.