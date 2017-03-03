Baker Spartan District Basketball

The Baker Spartans played at District Basketball against Forsyth on Feb. 15. The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team won 42-33!

By Lilly Hanson

Forsyth

The Baker Spartans played at District Basketball against Forsyth on Feb. 15. The Baker Spartan Varsity Basketball team won 42-33! Forsyth led the first and second period 9-8 and 5-2, but Baker caught up and led the last two periods 14-8 and 18-11.

Daniel Rost scored 14 points, 3 rebounds, and 6 assists; James Wiseman 1 rebound and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals; Kadon Gentilini 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block; Josh Stutts 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; and Treston Erickson 12 points, 8 rebounds, and 1 steal.

Colstrip

The Baker Spartans played at District Basketball against Colstrip on Feb. 16 and were defeated 43-49. Colstrip and Baker tied during the 1st period 11-11 and Colstrip led the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th period 13-8, 13-12, and 12-10.

Daniel Rost scored 4 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists; Angus Lund 6 points and 2 rebounds; James Wiseman 1 rebound and 1 assist; Luke Gonsioroski 14 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block; Kadon Gentilini 4 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Josh Stutts 4 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; and Treston Erickson 11 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.

St. Labre

The Baker Spartans played at District Basketball against St. Labre on Feb. 17 and won 65-46. St. Labre led the 1st period 13-11, and Baker led the last 3 15-9, 20-7, and 19-17!!

Daniel Rost scored 12 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals; Morgan Rising 2 points; Angus Lund 2 points and 4 rebounds; James Wiseman 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 27 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal; Kadon Gentilini 6 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists; Colter Peterson 2 points and 2 rebounds; Josh Stutts 4 points and 9 rebounds; Jon Weimer 2 points and 2 rebounds; Treston Erickson 6 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block; and Javon DeGrand 2 points.

Lodge Grass

The Baker Spartans played at District basketball against Lodge Grass on Feb. 18 and were defeated 39-52. Lodge Grass led all 4 periods 11-3, 11-10, 11-9, and 19-17.

Daniel Rost scored 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist; Angus Lund 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal; James Wiseman 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Luke Gonsioroski 8 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 assist; Kadon Gentilini 8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal; Colter Peterson 1 rebound; Josh Stutts 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Jon Weimer 1 rebound, 1 assist, and 1 steal; and Treston Erickson 2 points and 5 rebounds.