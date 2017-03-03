Baker Lady Spartan District Basketball

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team played at District Basketball against Forsyth on Feb. 15.

By Lilly Hanson

Forsyth

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team played at District Basketball against Forsyth on Feb. 15. The Spartans won 53-44!! Baker led the 1st period 14-12, Forsyth led the second 11-5, Baker again the 3rd 15-3, and Forsyth led the 4th 17-9, which put them into overtime and Baker won 10-1!

Madison Reddick scored 22 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals; Mariah Miller 2 points and 1 assist; Scotti Robinson 4 points, 1 rebound, and 2 steals; Lexi Hartse 2 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal; Amber Durden 9 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 steals; Melissa Breitbach 7 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal; and Alivia Schultz 7 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals.

Colstrip

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team played at District Basketball against Colstrip on Feb. 16. The Spartans were defeated 30-60. Colstrip led all 4 periods 14-5, 13-5, 15-5, and 18-15.

Madison Reddick scored 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 assist; Mariah Miller scored 2 points and 1 steal; Scotti Robinson 3 points and 2 steals; Lexi Hartse 2 rebounds and 2 steals; Amber Durden 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals; Melissa Breitbach 1 point, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block, and 1 steal; Alivia Schultz 2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 steal; Wrenzi Wrzesinski 2 points and 1 steal; Halle Burdick 5 points; Katie Wang 2 rebounds; and Madison Moore 1 rebound.

Lodge Grass

The Baker Lady Spartan Varsity Basketball team played at District Basketball against Lodge Grass on Feb. 17. The Spartans were defeated 53-55. Baker led the 1st period 19-11, St. Labre led the last 3 periods 10-9, 16-14, and 18-11.

Madison Reddick scored 20 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 steals; Mariah Miller 3 points, 1 rebound, and 1 steal; Scotti Robinson 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 assists, and 2 steals; Lexi Hartse 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals; Amber Durden 4 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, and 5 steals; Melissa Breitbach 3 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal; Alivia Schultz 12 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals; and Halle Burdick 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals.