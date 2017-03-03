Adverse Childhood Experiences Training will be held on Friday, March 17 at 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Plevna School.

Childhood experiences, both positive and negative, have a tremendous impact on future violence victimization and perpetration, and lifelong health and opportunity. As such, early experiences are an important public health issue. Much of the foundational research in this area has been referred to as Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

Adverse Childhood Experiences have been linked to

•risky health behaviors,

•chronic health conditions,

•low life potential, and

•early death.

As the number of ACEs increases, so does the risk for these outcomes.

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) Study

What is the ACE Study and Why Is It Important to Me?

The ACE Study is one of the largest scientific research studies of its kind, with over 17,000 mostly middle income Americans participating. The focus was to analyze the relationship between childhood trauma and the risk for physical and mental illness in adulthood.

Over the course of a decade, the results demonstrated a strong, graded relationship between the level of traumatic stress in childhood and poor physical, mental and behavioral outcomes later in life.

The ACE Study is an ongoing collaboration between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Kaiser Permanente.

Co-principal Investigators : Robert F. Anda, MD, MS, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Vincent J. Felitti, MD, Kaiser Permanente, San Diego.

What is an Adverse Childhood Experience / ACE?

Growing up experiencing any of the following conditions in the household prior to age 18:

1. Recurrent physical abuse

2. Recurrent emotional abuse

3. Contact sexual abuse

4. An alcohol and/or drug abuser in the household

5. An incarcerated household member

6. Family member who is chronically depressed, mentally ill, institutionalized, or suicidal

7. Mother is treated violently

8. One or no parents

9. Physical neglect

10. Emotional neglect

Who should attend? Corporate and Small Business Executives, HR Directors, Workforce Development Professionals, Educators, Mental Health Professionals, Healthcare Providers, Health Reform Administrators, Juvenile Justice Professionals and Officers of the Court, Chemical Dependency Professionals, Policy Makers, Parents, Foster Parents, Early Care and Education Professionals, Leaders of Philanthropy and the Non-profit sectors.

Call or Email Cherie with Eastern Montana CASA GAL to register 406-234-2354 or casagal@midrivers.com. Call or email Julie Russell with Tobacco Prevention to register 406-853-3617 or jrussell@rangeweb.net.