Betty Lou Hill, 74

Funeral service for Betty Lou Hill, 74, of Baker were held on March 2, 2017 at Stevenson Funeral Home, Baker with Pastor Mike Davis officiating.

Betty passed away Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at Fallon Medical Complex, Baker.

Betty Lou Bonnett was born Nov. 20, 1942 in Killdeer, N.D. to Albert and Ida (Singer) Bonnett. Betty had 12 brothers and sisters. When she was two years old she moved to Butte, Mont. Shortly after that the family moved to Columbia Falls where she attended school and graduated from Columbia Falls High School.

Betty was blessed with six children; Deborah, Donald, Forest, Joletha, Lanita, and Leida.

Betty was a bit of a gypsy and loved to move to different towns and houses. She spent the majority of her working career as a police dispatcher and manager of Woods Mini Mart. She moved permanently to Baker, Mont. in 2010, where she made her home ever since. Betty never met a stranger. People loved her and she loved them. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, and crocheting. She made many of her children’s clothes when they were little and also made her daughter’s wedding dress. Betty liked to bowl and pick huckleberries. She was a good dancer and practiced line dancing at a honky tonk in Lawrence, Kan. She loved country western music. Betty would attend church every Sunday.

Thank you to everyone at Fallon Medical for taking such good care of her. She really enjoyed the home.

Betty is survived by her children, Deborah Hark of Eureka, Mont., Joletha (Sam) Jeude of Kalispell, Mont., Lanita (Frank) Bondell of Baker, and Leida Swarts of Baker; 20 grandchildren, Little Grant, Bob, Logan, Crystal, Desirae, Cheyenne, Shantel, Tamara, Ryan, Jory, Alesha, Saige, Shanda, Robert, Shad, Christina, Skyla, Brandon, Bodee, Brylee; 29 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ida Bonnett; sons, Donald and Forest Miller; three sisters; and two brothers.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.