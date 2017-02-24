Wienermobile sighted in Baker

Heads turned as a very eye-catching and mouth-watering vehicle drove down Main Street in Baker on Feb. 21.

By Sherry Vogel

Heads turned as a very eye-catching and mouth-watering vehicle drove down Main Street in Baker on Feb. 21. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, a world-renowned automobile, travels the highways and by-ways of the nation to promote America’s most famous hot dog.

The 27 foot long, 11 feet high custom designed vehicle originally appeared in 1936, traveling the streets of Chicago, promoting Oscar Mayer “German Style Wieners”.

Thoughout the years the hot dog vehicle has been redesigned six times. All modern Wienermobiles share the same theme which is apparent throughout the vehicle. It has a hot dog shaped dashboard and a relish-colored seat. Instead of a sun roof the car boasts a “bun roof”.

Every Wienermobile has its own identity and individual license plate but they all have “Hotdoggers” for drivers. Each driver is required to attend Hot Dog High in Madison, Wisconsin, where they learn about the company’s products and history as well as receive specialized driver training. They then are assigned road assignments and spend one year promoting Oscar Mayer.