Villa Happenings February 24, 2017 by M. Castleberry in Community · 0 Comment The first grade class from Plevna brought a great variety of books to share with the residents of Superior Care Villa. Pictured are back row: Jackson Robertus, Tucker MacYeaple, Blaine Buerkle, Colton Lane. Front row: Dina Beyers, Emma Thielen, Devyn Schwartz. Mrs. Downing's first grade class from Plevna, visited Superior Care Villa and read to the residents. Gladys Morris is enjoying a story being read to her by Colton Lane