On Feb. 10 and 11 the Baker High School state Class B qualifiers traveled to Billings for the All-Class state wrestling tournament.

By Dalton Herbst

On Feb. 10 and 11 the Baker High School state Class B qualifiers traveled to Billings for the All-Class state wrestling tournament. Results are as follows.

120 lbs. – Dalton Lecoe – Pinned by Daniel Uli (Hot Springs) 1:23; Pinned Justin Bergstad (Townsend) 1:27; Pinned by Connor Schnabel (Fort Benton) 3:45

120 lbs. – Trevor Griffith – Pinned Owen Brown (Ronan) :48; Pinned by Josh Pepos (Cascade); Pinned by Bailey Wieble (St. Ignatius) 3:00

132 lbs. – Terrell Koenig – Pinned Kameron Rauser (Townsend) 2:29; Defeated by Caster Conley (Bigfork) 3-1; Defeated by Kaden Moore (Malta) 9-4

145 lbs . – Keegan Kary (2nd Place) – Defeated Nolan Myrstal (Belt) 16-0; Defeated James Dunn (Eureka) 11-4; Defeated Ty Bradley (Colstrip) 3-2; Defeated by Michael Weber (Forsyth) 6-1

160 lbs. – Dalton Herbst (3rd Place) – Pinned Michael Ayers (Highwood) 5:10; Defeated Trent Dennison (St. Ignatius) 8-5; Pinned by Tanner Stone (Choteau) 1:39; Defeated Tyler Houle (Ronan) 8-5; Defeated Spencer Daugherty (Shepherd) 3-1

182 lbs. – Paul Wang (5th Place) – Pinned Colton Like (Fairfield) 1:01; Pinned by Garret Graves (Eureka) 1:58; Pinned Asher Oliver (Townsend) 3:32; Defeated Steven Weyant (Ronan) 9-4; Defeated by Gus Bosley (St. Ignatius) 15-0; Defeated Austin Sherwood (Eureka) 10-2

285 lbs. – Summitt Wiman – Pinned Bradley Vanderbush (Conrad) 2:39; Pinned by Kaelan Yanak (Eureka) 1:45; Pinned by Kyle Schillinger (Circle) 4:57