Pinnow elected vice president of American CattleWoman Inc.

Wanda Pinnow, of rural Baker, was elected to the leadership team of the American National CattleWomen, Inc. in Nashville, Tennessee at their annual convention on January 30-31.

By Sherry Vogel

The convention was held in conjunction with the 2017 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show at the Gaylord Opryland Convention Center. One of the many highlights of the annual convention was the selection and installation of the ANCW leadership for the upcoming year. ANCW’s 2017 executive committee consists of 15 members including officers and region directors.

Pinnow was chosen as vice president and begins her three-year assent to president. Wanda has been very active in ANCW’s legislation committee serving in past years as the policy alerts and actions working group manager.

Wanda Pinnow and her husband Craig own and operate the Brackett Butte Ranch, a 3rd generation ranch, originally homesteaded by Craig’s grandfather in Baker, MT, the ranch is in the southeastern part of the state. They run a cow/calf operation with a few sheep on the side; the only crop they put up is dry land forage. They have three children, Alexiss Miller (Brandon), Amber Hurley (Steven) of Baker, and Leevon (Maria) Pinnow of Colstrip. They are blessed with eight grandchildren.

Wanda has been an active 4-H leader for over 23 years. She served on the MT State 4-H Leaders Council from 1998-2002, where she was on the committee that designed the MT 4-H license plate. Wanda served on the Fallon County Fair board from March of 2006 to Oct of 2015, served as county election judge for 18 years.

Wanda is a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Baker where she has taught religious education since 1991. Wanda has been a member of Court St Monica #1994 as a Junior Catholic Daughter and currently as a Senior Catholic Daughter. Wanda has served on St. John’s Parish Council as President/Secretary for the past 10 years.

Wanda joined Baker CowBelles and Montana CattleWomen in 1996, Fallon Creek CattleWomen, 2016. She became a District Director in 1998, served as Beef Education Director from 2002-2008, and served as Vice president from 2008-2010. She then became the President-Elect from 2010-2012, served as the Montana CattleWomen’s President 2012-2014; From 2014 – 2016 served as Immediate Past President for MT CattleWomen; Currently President Advisor. Wanda is a member of the American National CattleWomen (1998) and has served as ANCW Membership Region 5 and Chairman for two years. She is working group manager of the ANCW Legislative Policy and Resolutions Working Group 2014 till present.

In her spare time, (if she is not with her grandchildren) you will find her on a golf course trying to improve her game.

The American National Cattlewomen, Inc. consists of nearly 1,000 members from across the United States and has a 65-year history of uniting women in agriculture to focus on its core concepts of beef promotion, education, and legislation.